Win Tix: Nazeem & Spencer Joles ‘Years Of Obscurity’ Album Release

While there’s a lot of nostalgia for former era’s of MPLS + STPL music, we’re currently in a golden era of local tunes—and that includes an incredible breadth and depth of hip-hop. Take, for example, Nazeem & Spencer Joles. The young duo, one of First Avenue’s picks last year for ‘Best New Bands’, deliver original beats that range from pop to classical, smooth lyrics and hooks, and a reach that’s quickly growing beyond our own backyard. Catch them as they continue to blow up on Friday at their release party for their new album Years of Obscurity where they’re joined by none other than DJ Keezy. Friday, 10 PM. $10. First Avenue.

Care to sample some of our notable local hip-hop? This is going to be a great show for it. And we want to send you! Just reply that you’re interested for a pair of free tickets to see Nazeem & Spencer Joles on Friday.