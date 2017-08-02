Win Tix: Narco States Release Party

Five bands, two stages, and a ton of rock ‘n’ roll! Pinata Records presents the new album from MPLS organ-driven Garage and Psych rockers Narco States, Temples Into Tombs. And to celebrate, Pinata and The Hook & Ladder host a huge show with special guests Violent Shifters, Red Daughters, Sex Rays, The Boot R&B, and DJ sets by KFAI’s Travo Ramo. Plus the whole thing is sponsored by Fulton Beer! Friday August 4th. $5.

Holy smokes that’s a lot of rock ‘n’ roll at one show! If you’re a local music fan or looking to get into our rock scene, here’s a great chance. And we want to send you! Just reply to this email for a chance to win tickets!