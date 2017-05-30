Win Tix: Mr. Elevator + Magic Castles + Transcendental Strangers?

Mr. Elevator—formed in Southern California in 2012 by Thomas Dolas and Justin Martinez (and their mutual love of Donovan)—eschews guitars for vintage synthesizers, organs, and electric pianos, distinguishing themselves within the fuzzy, distorted contemporary Psych-Pop scene. With the addition of a fourth member to the performing band, Mr. Elevator will be supporting the release of When the Morning Greets Youwith national and international live dates, including a show tonight (Tuesday) at the Turf Club with Magic Castles and Transcendental Strangers?. 7:30 PM. $10.

These guys super fun—just an excellent vintage garage jamming sound—and we’ve been watching a lot of their live performances to get ready for their show tonight. If you want to check them out courtesy of us, reply to this email for a chance to win a pair of tickets!