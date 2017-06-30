Win Tix: More Drake Night

Here’s the kind of dance party that your weekend deserves, in the words of the DJs who are bringing you More Drake Night in the First Avenue Mainroom—Dj Bach, Dj Greenery, ☁ (Cloud), and Cashinova:

We bout it every day, every day, every day! Y’all best be on your Worst Behavior for MORE DRAKE NITE! HYFR! THE BIGGEST DRAKE DANCE PARTY IN THE MIDWEST! YOLO! Come shake your butts to the freshest remixes of your favorite current and throwback rap jams by Greenery and DJ Bach and then a THREE HOUR DRAKE SET starting at 11PM plus a Drake Photo Booth by DKoch Creations. Quit runnin’ through the 6 with your woes and come turn up! Friday, 9 PM. $10.

You love Drake? Got a friend you want to dance with at this crazy Drake night? Tell us your fav Drake track for a chance to win tickets to Friday’s party.