Win Tix: Meat Wave

Get a little noise back in your life, check out Meat Wave. The band is constantly being asked about its name, though it gets why you keep on doing it. Formed in 2011 by the trio of Chris Sutter (vocals/guitar), Joe Gac (bass), and Ryan Wizniak (drums), the three Chicago punk scene stalwarts came together and, just a year later, released its self-titled full-length, Delusion Moon, a record that works as one interlocking piece, in September 2015. Focusing on the lunar cycles and the concept of moon sickness, Sutter puts himself in other peoples’ shoes and attempts to work through the insanity of our modern world with the band’s acerbic post-punk serving as the backdrop. 7:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door.

Meat Wave are stopping into First Avenue’s 7th St Entry on Thursday with the absolutely fantastic Absolutely Not, and we want to send some a noise-loving reader +1 for free. Just reply to this email and let us know you want to go for a chance to win!