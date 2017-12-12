Win Tix: Manchita, Kristoff Krane & Sophia Eris

One of the biggest shows of the week goes down at Modist Brewing on Friday! Manchita, Kristoff Krane, and Sophia Eris, plus it’s sponsored by the fantastic Glam Doll Donuts!

Twin Cities’ own rap hellion, Manchita (GRRRL PRTY, Tha Clerb), recently released her debut sola project, One, with Minneapolis-based producer-performer-composer, Bionik (Aaliyah, R. Kelly, Lizzo). The EPs production showcases an unexpected moodiness, tenderness, and an attention to subtlety that is made visible and is amplified by the gritty content of Manchitas words, and her whispy falsetto. After ten-years-plus on the independent grind, Kristoff Krane has successfully garnered a loyal international cult following that continues to grow. His catalog includes collaborations with luminaries such as Slug of Atmosphere, P.O.S, Illogic & Blockhead, Jean Grae, JT Bates (TGNP) and Michael Lewis (Bon Iver, Happy Apple), to name a few. Sophia Eris is now a DJ for the booming new Hip Hop radio station in Minneapolis, Go 95.3, and also the touring DJ for the newly Atlantic Records signee, Lizzo, and together the two have opened up for acts such as SZA, CHVRCHES, Sleater-Kinney and more. Eris’s self-titled debut album produced by Prophis has recently been released and she looks forward to continue to conquer every one of her endeavors. Friday, 8:30 PM. $8 advance, $10 door.

