Win Tix: Manchita EP Release Show With Bionik

Twin Cities’ own rap ‘hellion,’ Manchita (GRRRL PRTY, Tha Clerb), is gearing up to release her debut sola project, One, with MPLS-based producer-performer-composer, Bionik (Aaliyah, R. Kelly, Lizzo). Though Bionik is known for his danceable, in-your-face, pulsing, electronic bass music, the EP’s production showcases an unexpected moodiness, tenderness, and an attention to subtlety that is made visible and is amplified by the gritty content of Manchita’s words, and her whispy falsetto. Friday’s release party for the EP at the 7th St Entry will be flush with local musical talent, including Lady Midnight, DJ Keezy, Mina Moore, Eric Mayson, and DJ Shannon Blowtorch. Friday, 8 PM. $10 advance, $12 door.

Even though the weekend has too much going on, this show will be one of the wildest and most fun parties of the weekend—and likely of the month. We want you to go to this, it’s going to be awesome. Just reply with who you’d take with you for a chance to win tickets!