Win Tix: Lunch Duchess + Sass + MAKR Is SIER + Good Luck Finding Iris

Katharine Seggerman (of B.O.Y.F., Bae Tigre) leads Lunch Duchess, a MPLS-based, feminist grunge-pop 4-piece of delectable hooks and emotional catharsis. With screaming guitar lines, some actual screaming, a punchy synth, and certified-BAMF bass, Lunch Duchess will get in your head and stay there. The same can be said for the other bands on the underground showcase at the Entry on Saturday—along with Mark McGee, who typically performs as Makr and contributes to a litany of local musical projects, attendees will be wowed with the inventive sounds of Sass and Good Luck Finding Iris. It’s all happening at First Avenue on Saturday at 8 PM. $7.

Since our readers are on the bleeding edge of new cool tunes, we want to send you to hear this great lineup of bands. Just reply to this email for a chance at a pair of free tickets!