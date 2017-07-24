Win Tix: Lumières Françaises

It’s really tough to look through the lineup of Lumières Françaises—a week-long festival highlighting the brightest talent in French independent cinema presented by the Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul—and not want to see every single film. The slate introduces an exciting new generation of rising French-language talent on both sides of the camera, from rebellious comedies to exquisite dramas and vivid documentaries. Just look at that pic from Nocturama (Paris est une fete), get fired up, and grab some tickets to any of the remaining showings that only run this week. July 20th-27th. $10 general public, $7 Film Society members.

You know us, we want to send you to cool things. And this fest is exactly one of those cool things! Just reply with the name(s) of the films that you’re interested in seeing for a chance at a pair of free tix from us.