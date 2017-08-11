Win Tix: Local History Tours—High Bridge Station + STPL Brewing

On Saturday the MNHS hosts two different, highly informative tours in St. Easy:

First up, in the morning, take a street-level tour of Minnesota’s capital city highlighting the natural and human forces that shaped it long ago and today. This walking tour features an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Xcel High Bridge Generating Station and a stroll along the Mississippi, tracing the city’s origins as a shipping hub that is still powered by the river. A stop for refreshments at the new Red River Kitchen is included. Saturday, 10 AM-Noon. $25/$20 MNHS members. Starts at Xcel Plant.

Then in the afternoon, seek out a new go-to brew and learn about St. Paul’s hoppy past on this three-hour tour with samples, conversations and hidden gems along the way. The tour includes a behind-the-scenes look at the Schmidt Brewery Complex, now Schmidt Artist Lofts, with one of Schmidt’s last brewmasters, Phil Gagne, as well as tours and tastings at Flat Earth Brewing and Summit Brewing. Saturday, 1-4 PM. $50/$40 MNHS members. Starts at Summit Brewing.

