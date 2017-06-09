Win Tix: Let’s Go Crazy IV

“Dearly Beloved. We are gathered here today. To get through this thing called LIFE.” In 2016 DJ Jake Rudh and Transmission hosted three sold-out dance & video tributes to Prince. This year, the tradition continues with only one. First Avenue & Transmission are proud to present “Let’s Go Crazy IV” on Saturday, June 10th to celebrate what would have been his 59th birthday. Saturday, $10 advance, $12 door. 18+.

If you haven’t paid your respects this week, here’s your chance. Hit us up with your favorite Prince track—ours is “My Name Is Prince”—for a chance to win tickets to Transmission’s big tribute dance night.