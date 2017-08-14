Win Tix: Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires + Eleganza! + The Bad Man

The last time that Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires played here, they not only shared the stage with the equally hard-rockin’ locals of Eleganza!, they put on one of the best shows in recent memory before the big gig at Treehouse Records. We expect that kind of party vibe to happen again on Tuesday at the 7th Street Entry as Eleganza! again plays ahead of the new wave southern rockers, this time with The Bad Man. Tuesday, 7:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if this big time rock show sells out! And we want you to check it out! Just reply to this email that you’re interested in see LLee Bains III & The Glory Fires for a chance at free tickets!