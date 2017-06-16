Win Tix: Lazylightning420 Performing the Grateful Dead 7/10/81 Live at Saint Paul Civic Center

We love this idea: Erik Berry (of Trampled by Turtles) is going back on the road with his new project LazyLightning420 and partnering with Duluth-based singer-songwriter Marc Gartman (Two Many Banjos, Glitteratti) to explore the songs and sounds of the Grateful Dead. Rather than simply performing their favorite Dead tunes, Gartman and Berry are performing entire Grateful Dead concerts! While LazyLightning420 is essentially a mandolin-guitar duo, both players utilize an array of sound effect devices to present an electric concert. They’ll be transforming First Avenue’s 7th St Entry of 2017 into the STPL Civic Center of 1981 for a full Dead Concert. Friday, 8 PM. $5.

You don’t have to be a Trampled or Dead fan to want to catch this show (maybe even again!), and we think it’s going to be a super fun time. If you’re interested in going, just reply to this email for a chance to win tickets!