Win Tix: Lady Midnight + Dream Of The Wild + Seaberg

Regular Readers know we’ve been huge fans of Lady Midnight‘s music in its many various incarnations: Formerly lead vocalist of afro-cuban band Malamanya, she is a member of underground electronic group VANDAAM and ensemble member of 9th House, a collaborative project from Twin Cities elite MC’s I Self Devine & Muja Messiah with whom she performed at the 2016 hip-hop festival Soundset. In addition she has contributed to past and upcoming recorded projects from Brother Ali, Sonny Knight & The Lakers, Sarah White, Jayanthi Kyle, Maria Isa, Mike the Martyr, Adept, Sloslylove and Noahs Heark (RBMA Paris alum).

On Saturday Lady Midnight plays First Avenue's 7th St Entry with the laid back jammers of Dream of the Wild and up-and-coming alt-jazzy hip-hop group Seaberg