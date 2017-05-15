Win Tix: K.Flay + Missio

For her second full-length Every Where Is Some Where, the L.A.-based alt-pop/hip-hop artist K.Flay pushed deeper into introspection while adding an element of political commentary. The follow-up to her 2016 EP Crush Me—whose lead single “Blood in the Cut” hit the top 5 on Alternative radio—Every Where Is Some Where amps up its defiant spirit with a densely textured yet gritty sound.

Working with producers like Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, Skylar Grey) and Tommy English (BØRNS, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Ladyhawke), K.Flay deftly infused the album with the same raw intensity she’s revealed in touring with such artists as Passion Pit, Icona Pop, Awolnation, and Theophilus London. K.Flay stops into First Avenue’s Mainroom this week with Missio. Wednesday, 7 PM. $21.75 advance, $30 door.

We’ve had Every Where Is Some Where, especially “Blood in the Cut” in heavy rotation on our Spring music mix in the office, and it has us very hyped to see K.Flay at First Avenue. And we want you to go, too. If you’re interested, just reply to this email for a chance to win tickets to Wednesday’s show.