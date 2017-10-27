Win Tix: John Hodgman + Vacationland: True Stories from Painful Beaches

Join Rain Taxi in welcoming John Hodgman back to the Twin Cities! He will be reading from and speaking about his new book, Vacationland: True Stories from Painful Beaches (Viking), in which the fearless author wanders through the wildernesses of Western Massachusetts where he spent much of his youth, the beaches of Maine that want to kill him, and the haunted forest of middle age that connects them. Though wildly funny, this is also Hodgman’s most poignant and sincere book to date—don’t miss seeing him present Vacationland live in person! Thursday, November 2, 2017, 7:00 PM. Kagin Commons at Macalester College 1600 Grand Avenue, St. Paul.

This is a great event for the intersection of our readers who enjoy both books and brainy comedy! Just reply to this email for a chance to win tickets to see Hodgman next Thursday.