Posted on October 18, 2017 at 5:00 am
It’s one of the highly anticipated performances of the fall arts season: A collective of local dance companies present GORGE, the void where dance meets rock. DaNCEBUMS opens each evening of the four-part performance with their riotous approach to dance that also includes a collaboration with Eric Mayson in Press Kit. Next, April Sellers Dance Collective recreates their work The Animal Corridor with a new cast member. Alternating performances with ASDC, Samantha Johns and Nona Invie create an ode. Finally, Detroit-based Kristi Faulkner Dance closes out every night (and their tour to Minneapolis via the GRUNT network) with Four Letter Word and music from Motown!  Thursday-Sunday, Various Showtimes at The Southern Theater.

These GORGE shows will have a Who’s Who of the local performance community on the stage—and in the audience. It’s also going to be a great dance/movement show for both long-time fans and folks looking to get exposed to it for the first time. Just reply to the email that you’re interested for a chance to win tickets from us!

