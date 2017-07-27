Win Tix: Freakum Dress – Manchita & Sophia Eris With Bionik

Need a night out where you can flaunt your bad self with your best dressed look? Freakum Dress is your invitation to get Glam n Grimy, Suited-up and Sexy, and just show up too hot to handle. Along with GRRRL PRTY-iers Manchita and Sophia Eris, beats-master Bionik and special guests Alissa Paris and The Fly Girls will transform ultra-chill Icehouse into one of the hottest spots of the summer. 11 PM. $8 advance. Icehouse.

