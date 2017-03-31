Win Tix: Foxygen + Gabriella Cohen

Writing new and evolving music is what Jonathan Rado and Sam France of Foxygen’s friendship has always thrived upon. After their critically acclaimed album We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic, the duo regrouped to their Dream Star studio in the northernmost passage of LA’s valley and reformed as a punk band called Star Power. And the result, the next album, 2014’s svelte, 82-minute …And Star Power became a morphing, splice-and-paste journey through soft rock indulgences, psych-ward folk, cartoon fantasia, D&D doomrock, and paranoid bathroom rompers. Now Foxygen have released another stylistic departure album with Hang, a crisp and clear new record again winning over critics and new fans. They’ll be at the First Avenue Mainroom on Sunday, 7 PM. Tickets still available, $16 advance, $18 door.

