Win Tix: Flamin’ Oh’s + Little Man

In 1997, after more than a decade’s absence from the Twin Cities music scene, the Flamin’ Oh’s reunited for a live performance at the Mill City Festival in downtown Minneapolis. A crowd of thousands was there to greet the band and that one performance led to a lasting reunion. Today, the Flamin’ Oh’s perform throughout the region to rave reviews—they even have a star on First Avenue, sealing their local notoriety. And speaking of notable locals, the Oh’s will be joined on Saturday, Sept 30th at the Turf Club by Little Man. Fronted by Chris Perricelli, Little Man continues to be a strong live act and an amazingly diverse recording artist of the Twin Cities. Classic Rock, Garage Rock, Psychedelic Rock—think George Harrison meets Bowie meets Jack White. Saturday, 8 PM. $8 advance, $10 door. Turf Club.

