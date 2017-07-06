Win Tix: DJ Keezy presents THE KLITUATION 1 Year Anniversary Party

When you orchestrate the best new party in the Twin Cities, you get named Best Club DJ—it’s that simple. And that’s exactly what DJ Keezy has done with the KLITUATION. With the help of Sophia Eris, BdotCroc, and Maria Isa, the all-woman dance night dominated First Avenue’s Mainroom three times in the past year, providing an unparalleled platform for ladies in the Twin Cities hip-hop/R&B scenes. To celebrate a full year of the celebrations, Keezy has brought another stacked bill with a festival’s worth of local talent: DJ Sophia Eris, DJ Miss Brit, Maria Isa, Lady Midnight, K.Raydio, Manchita, Desdamona, Ashley Dubose, Dua, and Alissa Paris & The Fly Girls. It’s not something any fan of dance nights can miss. Friday, July 7th. 9:30 PM. $10 advance, $12 door.

