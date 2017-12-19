Win Tix: DJ Keezy Presents The Klituation

DJ Keezy is back with the KLITUATION, an all-woman dance night that will once again dominate First Avenue’s Mainroom with an unparalleled platform for ladies in the Twin Cities hip-hop/R&B scenes. For this December 23rd installment, Keezy will get help from Lexii Alijai, Maria Isa, Dj Sophia Eris, Sarah White, Manchita, Lady Midnight, Micamaryjane, Dj Shannon Blowtorch, Destiny Roberts, Mayda, and a dozen more performers and artists, in filling up the club with beats, moves, and great party vibes. It’s not something any fan of dance nights can miss. Saturday, 9:30 PM. $15.

Regular Readers know we think KLITUATION is one of the most fun parties in Twincy, so we want as many of you to go as possible. Reply to this email with who you’d bring for a chance at free tickets, we got a couple so we can send multiple winners!