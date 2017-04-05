Win Tix: Deap Valley + Birthday Suits

We absolutely love Deap Vally. The LA duo recently went on tour and bombed down the Transatlantic speedway, lighting psych-blues fires throughout the US and Europe, and that’s after opening the recent tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Death From Above 1979. Lindsey Troy’s whiskey-soaked vocals and killer guitar riffs are chaotic, with a degree of order in the heat of Julie Edwards’ drumming. And although they take what they do seriously, Deap Vally try not to take themselves too seriously. There’s a sense of humour that catches you off guard. The only thing they do offer is that true crime and historical characters have inspired some songs. Maybe the self-produced ‘Julian’ or ‘Little Baby Beauty Queen’, but who knows? They both kick like a mule regardless. Adding to their already high cool factor, Troy and Edwards are playing a very select number of can’t miss Midwest shows, including Icehouse on Thursday. Thursday, 9:30 PM. $10. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

We want you all to go to this show tomorrow night because it will be amazing. Reply to this email for a chance at a pair of tickets to see Deap Vally melt the small stage at Icehouse.