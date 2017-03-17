Win Tix: Deafheaven + This Will Destroy You + Emma Ruth Rundle

“Some of the most joyous music in history came from the most impoverished and oppressed societies. Meanwhile, some of the most nihilistic art has come out of countries of affluence and security. Music has always been a salve, an anodyne. But it’s also an outlet, a reminder of the ugliness lingering in the shadows of a sterilized world. Ultimately, art is a counterweight, and Deafheaven reinforces this principle by making the most punishing music of their career in the wake of their greatest success.”

Now, more than ever, we’re stocking up on ferociously loud music, and Monday night’s set from acclaimed noise machine Deafheaven at the Fine Line is just what the doctor ordered. This Will Destroy You also open, as does the unbelievably talented composer Emma Ruth Rundle, who herself makes this show a can’t miss affair. Monday, 7 PM. $18 advance, $20 door.

