Win Tix: Dead Meadow + The Flash Hits + Chatham Rise

Combine 70s hard rock, 60s psychedelic rock, and some bluesy detours with mystical lyrical themes, occasionally even hinting at the obscure genius H. P. Lovecraft and other far out writers of the bizarre and weird, and you get the music of Dead Meadow. Their live shows are as loud as they are trippy, and they make a stop into First Avenue’s 7th St Entry on Tuesday with The Flash Hits and local boys Chatham Rise. 8 PM. $15.

