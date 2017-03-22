Win Tix: Daniel & The Real Feels + Airpark + Lazy Scorsese

One of our favorite hometown bands—thanks to their undeniably dance-y sound, impressive stage presence, and overall good vibes—Daniel & The Real Feels will be helping First Avenue live up to the “Danceteria” part of the club’s tagline on Thursday. Along with Daniel’s brand of glamorous rock, the bill includes the deconstructed sounds of Airpark and poppy psychedelic of Lazy Scorsese, and we want our readers to join us on the dance floor at The Entry. Thursday, 7:30 PM. $8 advance, $10 door.

