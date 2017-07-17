Win Tix: Chris Cornell Tribute

It’s a bittersweet moment when members of the MPLS + STPL music community come together to pay tribute to a tremendous and tremendously popular musician that we’ve recently lost. Case in point: Tomorrow a number of our own local talents will take the stage at the Turf Club for a musical salute to Chris Cornell: Members of Cabs, Killery Sweets, the 4onthefloor, Zoo Animal, Death of a Ladies Man, Hot Date, the Person and the People, Jake Ilika and the Heavy Set, Reverend Doctor, Motari Jaguar, the Satellites, Space Needle, the Brute Squad will all be performing at the fest-sized tribute. 7 PM. $5. Turf Club.

We know we’ve got a few Soundgarden (maybe even Audioslave) fans for readers, so if you’d like to go and pay your own respects, just reply to this email with your favorite Cornell track.