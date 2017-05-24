Win Tix: BusyBody/ies: Eric Mayson With Mina Moore, Dancebums, Hiponymous

As the “poster child of entropy”, it’s no surprise that Eric Mayson’s music and live performance is a journey from disbelief into knowing and back again. He understands music as a way to move through space. In an aerial shot, Mayson’s wide-ranging style stretches from minimalist electropop to smooth R&B, progressive soul, and straight hip-hop, while visiting grinning pop, rock and roll, and operatic arrangements. On Thursday night Eric Mayson will be joined by special guests powerhouse vocalist Mina Moore, and modern performers Dancebums and Hiponymous, for a fantastic night of live music and performance hosted by Aeysha Kinnunen in BusyBody/ies.

This is going to be a wonderful showcase of local talent that any Arts & Culture maven that reads our newsletter should check out. And we specifically asked for a pair of tickets to send someone because we’re serious. Just reply to these email for a chance to win.