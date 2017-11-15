Win Tix: Brother Ali & The Own Light Tour

Over the past 17 years, Brother Ali has earned wide critical acclaim for his deeply personal, socially conscious, and inspiring brand of hip-hop. Under Rhymesayers Entertainment, he’s unleashed a series of lauded projects, establishing himself as one of the most respected independent voices in music. The latest chapter in that celebrated journey is All the Beauty in This Whole Life, a 15-track collection produced entirely by Atmosphere’s Anthony “Ant” Davis.

“This entire album is based on the reality that beauty is the splendor of truth” says the MPLS MC. “Beauty in all of its forms is the outward manifestation of love and virtue. It soothes the soul and pulls it gently toward the truth it communicates. Every word and note of this album is intended to either reflect beauty, or expose the ugliness that blocks us from living lives of meaning. Brother Ali’s The Own Light Tour with the stacked lineup Immortal Technique, Sa-Roc, Last Word, and Sol Messiah returns to MPLS at First Avenue’s Mainroom on Thursday, 7 PM. $20.

