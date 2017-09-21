Win Tix: Babes in Toyland + Porcupine + Bruise Violet

We’ll spare you their bio, since Regular Readers know full well who the influential Babes in Toyland are. Maybe a little less well known is the fact that former Husker Du-de Greg Norton plays bass in poppy alt-rock trio Porcupine and that new Babes bassist Clara Salyer plays in acclaimed local rock outfit Prissy Clerks. Bruise Violet, the flag bearers for the next wave of MPLS + STPL noise-making who take their name from a Babes song, open the whole thing. It’s a monster can’t-miss show for local fans of loud music. 8 PM. $20. First Avenue’s Mainroom.

