Win Tix: Apocalypse Now

“The horror, the horror!” This cinematic updating of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness captured the madness of the Vietnam War better than perhaps any film. Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) must go downriver to “terminate with extreme prejudice” out-of-control Colonel Kurtz (an out-of-control Brando), who has created a violent kingdom deep in the Vietnam jungle. Arriving at the film’s shooting overweight and underprepared, Brando nevertheless imbues Kurtz with an intensity that carries through the whole terrifying picture. The Method Man series concludes with The Godfather (Aug 31st, $10). Thursday, 7:30 PM. $12.

We’re definitely on board with this new series at the historic Heights Theater, and we want you to join us for this absolute classic. Just reply to this email that you’ve seen horrors for a chance to win a pair of tickets!