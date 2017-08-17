Win Tix: An Evening Of Tributes V: Trompe Le Monde, Pleezer, 2F4D

Trompe le Monde continues its album series and will be performing the Pixies’ Doolittle in its entirety. Book ending their show will be Pleezer, performing your favorite Weezer songs and 2F4D, a Motley Crue tribute founded by Jeremy Ylvisaker and fronted by Andra Lee Suchy (Prairie Home Companion). Friday, 8 PM. $10. Turf Club.

