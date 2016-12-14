Win Tix: Age of Shadows

An ode to spy movies, The Age of Shadows takes place in the colonial era of the 1920s, when Korea has fallen under Japanese rule. Lee Jung-chool (Song Kang-ho), a Korean police captain in the Japanese police force, is given a special mission to infiltrate the armed resistance fighting for Korean independence. He approaches Kim Woo-jin (Gong Yoo), a leader of the resistance. These two men who stand on opposite sides of their historical era, each knowing the identity and intentions of the other, become close without revealing their inner thoughts. Meanwhile intel is being leaked on both sides, and no one knows who the informants are.

The MSP Film Society is showing this incredible movie now through December 22nd at St. Anthony Main and everyone is saying that Kim Jee-woon's new film is superb—from national reviewers to its 100% fresh rating on rotten tomatoes.