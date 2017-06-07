Win Tix: Actual Wolf With Farewell Milwaukee

The Actual Wolf (aka Eric Pollard) is a real outlaw and has pled guilty to it. Between the bust and before the trial AW recorded a pair of EPs, each showing ‘another side of the Wolf’. The first is USA, an everyman’s acoustic album that channels both Woody and Zimmerman on a smuggler’s road trip on the cop-laden corridor of the I-80. The second—Lightning & the Wolf—conjures a 30-something’s symphony to Gawd, a rock EP at times so ethereal that it floats like smoke up into the aether, at others so earthy & grounded you can almost feel the parole. Thursday, 8:30 PM. $8. Turf Club.

Actual Wolf is back in town from Nashville and playing a show at the Turf with Farewell Milwaukee that will have a who’s who of the local music scene in attendance. Give his playlist dedicated to Minnesnowta a spin and get really fired up for it, then reply to this email for a chance at a guestlist spot!