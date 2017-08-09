Win Tix: A Streetcar Named Desire

The Heights Theater launches its new series, Marlon Brando: Method Man, with a 35mm screening Thursday night of A Streetcar Named Desire (1951). A smash on Broadway, then a smash in Hollywood, Tennessee Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire features some of the most iconic acting in the history of both. Producer Charles K. Feldman gathered director Elia Kazan and actors Marlon Brando, Kim Hunter, and Karl Malden from the original stage production, and brought Vivien Leigh from the London production, and the result is a two hour master class on the incredible possibilities of Method acting. Leigh, Hunter, and Malden all won Oscars for their performances.

When Marlon Brando burst upon the scene in the epic Broadway production of A Streetcar Named Desire, no one was prepared for the intensity of his performance—especially when he brought these skills to a Golden Age Hollywood unused to such range. Drawing upon his studies at Lee Strasburg’s Actors Studio, Brando channeled every buried emotion into his characters, and the result was mesmerizing. Upcoming screenings in the Method Man series include On The Waterfront (Aug 17th), Apocalypse Now (Aug 24th), and The Godfather (Aug 31st). Thursday, 7:30 PM. $10.

