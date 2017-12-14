Win Tix: A Cornbread Holiday + Joyann Parker

The Hook & Ladder is proud to host an early intimate Holiday Show with Cornbread on Saturday, December 16th at The hook and Ladder theater. This will be a reserved seat concert.

James Samuel “Cornbread” Harris, Sr. (born April 23, 1927) is an American musician and Twin Cities legend. The Cornbread, as he sometimes refers to himself, has been playing blues, boogie woogie and rock n roll piano for Twin Cities audiences for decades … roughly 7 of them now. Yes, Cornbread opened for The King (Elvis). Yes, a young Cornbread appeared on MN’s first recorded rock & roll record (with Augie Garcia). Yes, Cornbread has been the recipient of numerous prestigious (Blues Hall of Fame, Sally Award, etc.) recognitions. Yes, Cornbread is Jimmy Jam’s dad. Saturday, 7 PM. $12 reserved seats.

Joyann Parker brings a full range of talent to her performances as an accomplished singer, pianist, a must- hear lead guitarist, and songwriter. Joyann has performed at major venues and festivals across the country and represented Minnesota at the 2015 International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Saturday, 8:30 PM. $12 advance, $15 door.

Go for the Holiday party, stay for Joyann Parker later in the evening, for a full night of music at The Hook with a Combo Pack! Combo packs, $18.

