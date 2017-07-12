Win Tix: 7th Annual Longfellow Roots Rock & Deep Blues Festival

One of the biggest outdoor parties in MPLS + STPL returns this weekend! The 7th Annual Longfellow Roots Rock & Deep Blues Fest #RRDBfest will again include all the unique components of previous years that have set this event apart from the myriad of Twin City outdoor events each summer.

In addition to the live performances—check out the lineup below—this year’s RRDBFest event will continue to showcase a wide variety of local Longfellow artisans, with both individual vendors and a LoLA exhibit, showing off an eclectic array of work, from paintings, illustrations and recycled art to jewelry, textiles and much much more. Plus this annual event will also see the return of the acclaimed International Food Court with authentic street food offerings from a variety of Longfellow neighborhood brick-n-mortar restaurants, including; Indian (Gandhi Mahal), Mexican (Nuevo Rodeo), and Italian (Parkway Pizza).

2017 Roots Rock Deep-Blues Festival Entertainment Lineup

Saturday, July 15 / Gates 2 PM / Music 2:30 PM-10 PM

Bell’s Brewery Main Stage (Outdoor): The 4onthefloor, Black-Eyed Snakes, Erik Koskinen, Kent Burnside

KFAI Theater Stage (Hook Indoor Stage): ZULUZULUU, Poverty Hash, Dusty Heart, Cornbread Harris

Pabst Blue Ribbon Chilled Lounge: Colin Campbell & The Shackletons, Jack Klatt

Jameson Irish Whiskey Speak EZ Stage (Food Court/Artist Village): McNasty Brass Band

And be sure to bike to the event! There’s FREE Bicycle Valet by The Hub and an additional 500ft of bike barricades to lock up to. Tickets to the entire weekend are on sale now, check out more info on the website.

