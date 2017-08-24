Win Tix: 2 Chainz Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour

2 Chainz (also known by Tity Boi), is one half of Playaz Circle, the rap duo formerly of Ludacris’ DTP Records. He is from College Park on the southside of Atlanta, GA. His most successful single to date is the first single off of Playaz Circle’s debut album Supply and Demand “Duffle Bag Boy” featuring Lil’ Wayne. 2Chainz, who is now signed to Def Jam, is currently working on building his own label imprint, T.R.U, The Real University. Friday, 8 PM. $40. Palace Theater.

