Win Tickets: Nicole Krauss

The New York Times dubs Nicole Krauss “one of America’s most important novelists”—and she’s coming to MPLS + STPL!

Krauss will be reading from and speaking about her most recent novel, Forest Dark (which actually comes out today on Harper!), a riveting story of parallel transformations and self-discoveries, at the Uptown Church.

Tickets for the event are now available. Copies of Forest Dark and other books by Nicole Krauss will be available for purchase at the event courtesy of Magers & Quinn Booksellers, and a book signing will follow the presentation. We hope to see you there!

