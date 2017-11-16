Win Tickets: Cine Latino

Returning for a fifth year, this weekend November 16-19, 2017, Cine Latino is among the key showcases of Ibero and Latin-American cinema in the United States. The festival showcases a rich tapestry of stories from across the vast cultural, social and historical landscape that is Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, taking us on a journey across geography, history, age, gender, social and political issues and the complexities of human relationships. The 2017 showcase will have a focus on Mexican cinema.

The anticipated 5,000 audience members can view some of the best Latin American and Iberian films being made today, meet and connect with talented visiting filmmakers from those regions, and participate in a variety of engaging film-related events: workshops, panels and parties, with great food and music to round out the experience. This year, screenings and events will take place at the Film Society of Minneapolis & St Paul’s hub, the St. Anthony Main Theatre in Minneapolis MN.

