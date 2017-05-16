Weekend Preview: Queen of Noice

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Readers asking about which spots at Art-a-Whirl are worth going to is next. We’ll maybe have some recs later in the week.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

It’s Twin Cities Bike to Work day and you know what that means—it’s also bike to happy hour day, especially at Bang Brewing. Speaking of biking, if you’re in MPLS, you can join up with Angry Catfish‘s Breakfast Club before they head out on their 30-mile bicycle jaunt. Need some art this weekend? Head to the Highpoint Center for Printmaking on Lake Street to check out the Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition. Missed the previous releases for new local punk chronicle Complicated Fun? Hit up the big one at The Hook & Ladder with local notables Flamingo/Flamin’ Oh’s and Curtiss A and the Dark Click. Twincy: Tribute Town™ invades Amsterdam with music from Iron Maiden, RATM, Alice in Chains, and the Smashing Pumkins. And that’s not all, oh no, there’s a bunch of political covers at Take The Power Back: Political Covers for Political Causes at Reverie. It’s another night of Breaking Music with Red Bull Sound Select taking over club Privé Minneapolis with Lil Durk, Kodie Shane, and Valee.

Saturday

Want to do some shopping this weekend? Hit up Seward Garage Sale Days, including the beautifully named DJ night Yeah Maybe doing a day show. Or spend the day at Boom Island Brewing for the Minneapolis International Festival with a pretty good diverse lineup of cultural organizations on hand. There’s still just a handful of seats left for Saturday’s show of La Boheme from the MN Opera. The one and only queen fox of foxes, Joan Jett, plays at Mystic Lake. Biggest event of the weekend is probably the Mia Summer Party, and there’s still some tickets to it (although $135 a ticket, it is black tie and very swanky).