Weekend Preview: Ponies + Parties + More

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Readers asking if they should just skip Art-a-Whirl this year is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

56 Brewing throws a big bash for their grand opening of their new Northeast MPLS tap room. Fulton and Chef Camp team up to throw a Grand Fondo-eve party with a whole pig at the downtown tap room. The wildly popular tasting and sipping event The Art of Vodka returns to The Museum of Russian Art (this will def sell out). The Suicide Commandos selling, signing, and playing their new album Time Bomb, plus Spin with Cyn Collins will be doing the same for her book on MPLS rock and punk from 1974-1984 at the Turf Club. Catch the newly restored trash masterpiece Dream Stalker at the Parkway Theater. Nimbus Theatre goes heavy with their new production Redemption at the Crane Theater. Prime Productions does a regional premiere of Little Wars at Mixed Blood Theatre. Collide Theatrical Dance Company is currently running a Parisian nightclub with Le Petit Moulin at the Ritz Theater.

Saturday

The Midtown Farmer’s Market opens with a food truck fest in addition to its vendors. Take a trendy stroll through the North Loop and spend some serious cash at some of the cool shops in the The North Loop Spring Fashion Crawl. Or if you’re really looking to spend a bunch of money, Northern Grade returns with its many wares, this time at Red River Kitchen-City House. It’s a Gen X culture party at the Smallest Museum in St. Paul when Jesse Jarnow and Michaelangelo Matos participate in a “miniature psychedelic symposium”. While in St. Easy swing by the IFP MN Marsden/Gustafson gallery to see On Set-The Photography of Wilson Webb. Rogue Citizen takes over Modist Brewing‘s tap room for a skate deck art show with music from Lutheran Heat, Haphduzn, and The Blind Shake. Five Watt Coffee celebrates its third year anniversary with a bunch of dad jokes (that’s what they say). It’s longstanding improv event that’s also fake: The Hennepin County Improv Festival at the Bryant Lake Bowl. Booze and pancakes are back where they belong—together—at the massive multi-artist show at the Cabooze.

And of course there’s the Derby Parties. Dark Horse teams up with Indeed Brewing and Knob Creek for a Derby Day PRIDE fundraiser. Betty Danger’s has a humongous shindig with derby hats, drinks, and more. Brit’s Pub has a bluegrass band and cigar roller. Handsome Hog has free cucumber sandwiches and pea soup shooters and wine prizes.

Sunday

Party at HauteDish, eat their delicious food for their 7th birthday.