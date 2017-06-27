Weekend Preview: Likely Your Last Non-Mandatory Celebrating of Independence Day

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on weekend events is our readers’ biggest reques t . (Readers asking us to explain what the tip credit is comes in next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

You want fun? Really want fun? It’s the The 27th Annual Twin Cities Antiquarian & Rare Book Fair at the State Fair Grounds. (It’s honestly fun! That’s not sarcasm!) Don’t forget about the innovative and delicious Union Kitchen pop-up at The Bird. Always wanted to go to a Surrealist Art Party? Squirrel Haus Arts finally gives you the chance. The Silverback Trio releases their new innovative jazz album at the Bryant Lake Bowl. Twincy can’t get enough Drake so there’s More Drake Night at the 7th St Entry. We let you know in advance that Nooky Jones are on their way up and you’ll want to catch them now at their Icehouse album release party. Lazerbeak and Ander Other of Doomtree play Friday Night Bonus Jams at honey. Put him in a body bag!—the midnight movie at Riverview Theater is Karate Kid.

Saturday

What’s more American than a Dolly Parton drag brunch at Union’s rooftop? Besides Dillinger 4‘s annual D4th party at the Triple Rock, that is. Travail‘s big deal culinary festival, their Lakeside Party, brings in food, libations, live music, and much more. Gabrielle Bell‘s new graphic memoir Everything is Flammable is burning up book reviewer lists, and the author appears at Moon Palace Books. We’re excited to check out outdoor installation Coming Soon! from Laura Brown at The Soap Factory. Plus there’s a can’t-miss show at Public Functionary, The Shop, based on iconography and culture of the black barbershop. Former Husker Dude Grant Hart plays The Hook & Ladder with Rank Strangers and special guests TBA. Hottest DJs in Twincy meet up for Deuces Up! at the Uptown VFW.

Sunday

“Are you a self-identified Woman of Color/Black Woman/Femme who bikes or is interested in biking? Are you looking for a space + opportunities to build/learn/ride/connect with other WOC/Black Women/Femmes on bikes?” Our Streets‘ Rolling in Melanin Summer Fresh Ride + Skill Share is for you. Austin Rockers A Giant Dog play a loud show at the Triple Rock on their tour.

We’re taking Monday and Tuesday off, so here’s these.

Monday

Hebivorous Butcher teams up with their neighbor Red Stag Supperclub for a cookout party. Black Widows Present “March of the Human Hotdog” Release Party with their Black Widows Go-Go Dancers, a limbo contest, drag performance, and more at the Bryant Lake Bowl. Hastings 3000 leads a big night of loud creative punk music and poetry sets at the 7th St Entry. It’s the 8th Annual Minnesota Dancehall Queen competition at Nuevo Rodeo.

4th of July

How many Diamond Dogs™ do you think you could eat in 10 mins? Join Secrets Publisher Taylor at The Depot‘s party, you could win a First Ave membership and a ton of tickets! Sea Change by the Guthrie is having a patriotic (and kind of pricey) seafood boil while you watch the fireworks. MN United’s games are super fun to go to, you can catch them at the UoM football stadium. Do yoga while hearing Captain America Fan Fiction (a real event) at YogaQuest. Aaactually the most Patriotic thing is probably watching Top Gun on the 4th of July, which you can do CRAVE downtown MPLS.