Weekend Preview: Keep Feelin’ The Heat

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on weekend events is our readers’ biggest request. (Readers trying to get tickets to U2 at US Bank Stadium this summer is next (don’t hold your breath).) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

UNLOADED—the nationally traveling, multi-media, group exhibition that explores the historic and social issues surrounding the divisive nature of gun ownership in the U.S.—will be a hot show to catch at MCAD. Another hot show, Gamut gallery celebrates 5 years with Hi 5 and the closing of BRIGHT SIDE. The big music show of the weekend will be GRRRL PRTY’s Manchita releasing her EP with Bionik and extra special guests like Mina Moore, Eric Mayson, DJ Keezy, and more, at the 7th St Entry. What would the weekend be without a themed prom? The First Ave Mainroom has Forever Young 90s/00s Prom. It’s all Bowie Bowie-aoke party at the Uptown VFW. Since we’re obsessed with technology, we’re sort of how close to home 3600 Cuts, an interdisciplinary performance by Piotr Szyhalski and Pramila Vasudevan at The Southern, will be (btw include the code “3600” for $10 tickets). Red Eye Theater‘s New Works series continues with a double header of Mai by Magnolia Yang Sao Yia and How Is It Ever Any Different Than? by an ensemble-led performance group 600 Whale.

Saturday

Local celeb artists Adam Turman and Chux team up with Steel Toe Brewing for a great garage sale. There’s big tug of war party that includes Heiruspecs vs Doomtree, the Twins vs the Saints, MPLS vs St Small, with entertainment, beer, and free candy(!) at Hidden Falls. The postponed reopening of the Walker Sculpture Garden happens Saturday. Stop into the MPLS Convention Center early to catch a local strong man/woman competition. Another beer tasting takes over the MN State Fair Grounds: The St. Paul Summer Beer Fest has 100+ vendors for you sampling pleasure. There’s no better named event this weekend than Bacon n L’eggs Brunch with Divas at Amsterdam. Congrats to Lena S., out winner to the St. Paul Brewing History Bus Tour hosted by the MNHS. See some free outdoor wrestling including Cody Rice and Ryan Cruz at Grumpy’s Roseville. Indeed Brewing takes over Hi-Lo Diner for Beach Peach Bum party with their new IPA. It’s Northern Spark, the all night art festival, and be sure to get to the Little Mekong Night Market as a part of it. The Cabooze hosts a block party for the mult-genre Buck Fest with deM atlaS and more. The West Egg Literati (made up of Hamline MFA students) hosts a reading with open mic at Eat My Words bookstore. There’s still some tickets left to the Haunted Basement tiki-themed fundraising gala Tiki-a-goRE-goRE happening at Squirrel Haus Arts.

Sunday

Northbound Smokehouse hosts another beer-friendly bike trip from their gastropub to LTD Brewing and Excelsior Brewing. Open Streets shuts down the North Loop area in MPLS. St. Easy doesn’t have an Open Streets . . . YET. Superstar Kevin Hart will be signing books at MOA.