Since there’s so much going on this weekend we decided to break up our weekend preview into two days’ worth of posts. So here’s just what’s going on for Friday and some fests happening all weekend.

A bunch of the best parts of our local music scene party for two days at Palmer’s for the annual Palmfest! The Toxenes, Eleganza!, Javier Matos, cKostra, and more. Even more of the local music scene—Beasthead! Minne/Bluntz! TABAH! and more!—meet up for the first ever Uptown Revival atthe Uptown VFW. It’s the Northeast Dog Parade! We’re hoping to go see Blind Melon and Anne Wilson and others at The Great Midwest Rib Fest at Mystic Lake casino. See the boundaries of art being pushed at the LALA Festival at the Red Eye Theater. If you’ve always wished that burlesque shows were nerdier, head to Minnsky for the 1st Annual Critical Strike Nerdesque Festival. Kooch grabs back at the all weekend for Koochella with a zine release party at Smitten Kitten and alley cat race and more. What a combo: The great Americans of The Federales team up with the great Americans in the film Top Gun at the Lake Harriet Bandshell. Wonder Women aren’t just in the movies—DJ Miss Brit, Mike 2600, YSHEYELLIN (AKA Mina Moore), DJ Bonics spin them at First Ave’s Mainroom. It’s going to get extra hot at Icehouse with Sophia Eris, Manchita, and Bionik plus Special Guests Alissa Paris and The Fly Girls.