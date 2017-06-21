Weekend Preview: Everything Is Pride, Really

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on weekend events is our readers’ biggest request. (Readers asking which Pride events to go to is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

PRIDE: The Saloon spends the entire weekend celebrating with a 40th Anniversary of Pride block party and Friday they have Wilson Phillips! The Beer Dabbler sets up in Loring Park for one of their famous craft beer samplers. The always excellent Grown & Sexy Pride returns for its VIIth installment and will fill up First Ave with DJs, dancing, drag, and more. There’s more dancing happening at the Kitty Cat Klub for HipsIhaker!’s Pride Weekend edition. The competition for the sexiest women’s gay Pride event is tough, but Boobytrap at Muse is out front.

Love Your Melon throws a block party that also helps support their nonprofit partner Be The Match. We’re telling you, don’t sleep on tickets to go see Kim Gordon (fr. Sonic Youth) play in her new project Body/Head at the Uptown VFW. Cat lovers can head to record store Solid State to hear The Cat People and Dos Gatos. Electric Fetus hosts a listening party for the new deluxe/expanded edition of Purple Rain. Charlie Parr and his super fans will fill up the Hook & Ladder with throwback blues.

Saturday

PRIDE: The A-Mill lofts host Dirty Queer Show: The Bush Is Back, a show that pushes “boundaries of queer artists/performers & people in the non-mainstream side of sexuality & art”. En Vogue will give everyone something they can feel at the big Pride in Concert in Loring Park. If you miss the Big Freedia show, you can kind of make up for it by catching Blowtorch and Keezy plus other beat-slingers at Thank You, Cum Again: A Pride Dance Party at Icehouse. Of course Flip Phone XXL goes big during Pride, they’ll be playing all their throw back and contemporary fav jams with Valentina at First Avenue.

Get your Anna Maria Marconi cosplay all ready for Blizzard World 4 Comicon at the Mermaid in Mounds View. Check out the new clothing line from Spades & Shade at Dumpling and also eat dumplings. We’re very excited to see the OTO Art show Visual Expressions of Hearing at Squirrel Haus Arts. Spend your summer playing pinball around town—sign up for Pinball Twin Cities‘s summer league at their kickoff party at Tilt. Rockers BadNraD play at Surly Brewing. Check out some cool animation at the Hellavision Television Animation Show at Fool Proof. Duluth phenom Gaelynn Lea will wow the Grand Oak Opry. Do you like your rock on the yachty side? It’s Yacht Rock 7 with DJ Jake Rudh at Psycho Suzi’s. You must obey the dance commander Dick Valentine and his Electric Six at The Turf Club. Lady Midnight plays a killer show with Dream of the Wild and others at the Entry.

Sunday

PRIDE: Grab some brunch on the Union rooftop with Miss Brit and watch the parade. The annual Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade down Hennepin Avenue happens at 11 AM. Lakes & Legends hosts a kid-friendly event in their tap room with Tiny Footprint Coffee to benefit Transforming Families. Lurcat has a luau with tropical drinks and dance floors.

The Kaijus are back at brunch at the Parkway Theater. The Scandinavians take Minnehaha Park for a fest. The food trucks, 60 different ones, have their own fest at Lake and Hennepin with a mechanical bull for you to throw up on. It’s the amateur cocktail competition Trophy Hunt at Eat Street Social.