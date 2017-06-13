Weekend Preview: A Hotbed of Classic Rides

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on weekend events is our readers’ biggest request. (Readers trying to get tickets to U2 at US Bank Stadium this summer is next (don’t hold your breath).) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

Who doesn’t want to see some vintage Japanese motorcycles at the MN State Fair Grounds? Chefs Yia Vang and Chris Her take over The Bird with a Union pop-up dinner (that will likely sell out). Lake & Irving are having their kickstand parking lot party Fulton beer and Sexy Delicious. There’s a big juried group art show show that includes painting, sculpture and performance works at Space 369 in St. Easy. The Walker Art Cinema will be showing the video recording of the legendary Monterey Pop ’67 concert. Iron Maiden bring their sold out Book of Souls tour to the Xcel Energy Center. ECID packs in a bunch of local rap talent for the release of his new album How To Fake Your Own Death at the Triple Rock.

Saturday

Who doesn’t want to see some vintage British motorcycles at Diamonds Coffee Shoppe in Northeast? Extreme Noise hosts their annual Punk Rock flea market. No One Parties Harder Than Our Lit Community™—especially when it’s a picnic! Rain Taxi hosts a Lit Community Picnic at the Vikings Stadium Park. It’s the Stone Arch Bridge Festival down on the waterfront by St. Anthony Main. The American Swedish Institute has an action packed Midsommar Celebration. Pryes Brewing opens it’s new tap room on West River Road. Insight Brewing hosts its Great Northeast Beer Carnival with their beer and actual carnival entertainers. Midtown Global Market brings back it’s Midtown Global Music Festival with Maria Isa, Roe Family Singers, and more. The fun lil’ Honkytonk Fest that fills up the patio of Grumpy’s Northeast with crooners has everyone from Country Mike to Thicky White. Get a jumpstart on Father’s Day with a pig roast at Du Nord Spirits. Mortified moves from Amsterdam to Como Dockside for its summer installment of teen journals, adolescent poetry, and other shameful and painful things people wrote when they were young. Everyone loves Seu Jorge’s Life Aquatic soundtrack of Bowie tributes and he’ll be doing it live at the Pantages. Fun rock show with Little Man, Dirty Frames, and Black Widows at The Hook. Fitness? More like fitness whole pizza slice in our mouths at Galactic Pizza‘s pizza party.

Sunday

No motorcycle shows.