Week of Predictions: Rebrands Continue
It’s a new year! And instead of spending the last few weeks looking back, we’re spending this week looking forward into our crystal ball (emoji) at what we think 2017 holds in store for us. If you have your own predictions, reply to the email and let us know.
Sort of in line with yesterday’s prognostication that pop-ups will play a big role in the 2017 event scene, we also think that we’re going to see at least one or two bigger rebrands happen at arts and culture organizations, similar to what happened with the
Minneapolis Institute of Arts Mia, Minnesota Museum of American Art The M, and even the big deal Whitney in NYC. Wasn’t the redo of the Walker’s front entrance and sculpture garden really a brand refresh of sorts? Sure it was. And with so much new energy going into and coming out of pop-ups and non-traditional spaces, we won’t be surprised when the Minnesota History Center drops the serifs from its M or Haj has the Guthrie redo its Shakespearean banner G.