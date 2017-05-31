Upcoming: Tiki-a-Gore-Gore

For this year’s fun-draiser, The Haunted Basement will host a tiki party that only they can—complete with cannibals, gorehounds and miscellaneous creeps—at Squirrel Haus Arts. Along with the kitschy decor and delicious drinks, they’ve also lined up “fortune-telling, blood’n’gore makeovers, portrait artists, delirious dancing” and a silent-but-deadly “Violent Auction”. We’re getting this Jun 10th party on your radar so you can get either your GA or VIP tickets early, we can see this freak show filling up fast.