Upcoming: Super Tuesday

Next Tuesday is going to be so chock full of cool events that we’re just going to give you a heads up today so you can plan ahead.

Get the insisde scoop on Prince Rogers Nelson <-|O from his first wife Mayte, who’s herself an accomplished artist and author of a new book on The Purple One. She’ll be doing an appearance in St. Easy to read from and sign the book.

Badass Babes: Arts & Advocacy — MCAD, Free

Hear from artist Julie Van Grol discuss her project 100 Days of Badass Babes, as well as a panel of Badass Babes themselves discuss their own work.

Bedroom Community and Friends — American Swedish Institute, $25

Liquid Music and the SPCO team up with the ASI to pair Iceland’s Bedroom Community, “a creative hub of sonic geniuses that continues to evolve and produce incredible work” (BlackBook Magazine) with Finnish Violinist/SPCO Artistic Partner Pekka Kuusisto and Polica’s Channy Leaneagh for a one-of-a-kind performance at the historic Turnblad Mansion. They’ll also have a Swedezerac cocktail, which is brilliant and hilarious.

Wild Morning: Book Launch Party — Cambria Gallery, $10

What do women do in the morning when they don’t have to fly out the door to work, putting makeup on in the car with their fingers instead of brushes? The new The Wild Morning book provides intimate photos of hometown women starting their day and interviews about how they get going out into the world.

The Jesus and the Mary Chain — Palace Theater, $30

One of the most influential bands of their pre-Alternative era, the Scottish band have delighted their die hard fans by getting back together at Cochella ten years ago and now this year finally releasing a new album. Their accompanying tour stops in St. Easy at the Palace Theater.

Thanks for reading all the way to the bottom of the email! We know we probably have a ton of The Jesus and the Mary Chain fans in our readership, so we’re going to send some of you to this show so you can check out the swanky new Palace Theater. Just reply to this email with your fav JMC track for a chance to win tix!